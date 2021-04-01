April is National Safe Digging Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Each April, the United States recognizes National Safe Digging Month. The initiative urges excavators and homeowners to call 811 before beginning a digging project to avoid any damage, injuries or fatalities that could result from striking a utility line.

In 2020, Mississippi 811 reported a total of 444,416 calls resulting in almost 2.2 million utility locates, compared to 400,426 calls receives in 2019 and 2 million utility locates.

“In the last year, our agency’s Pipeline Safety Division reported the lowest number of natural gas pipeline damage occurrences per thousand locates, 3.83, in more than 10 years,” Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey said. “In addition, the call volume at Mississippi 811 is 11% higher. These numbers indicate that Mississippians, statewide, are taking the time to call 811 before starting their digging projects. However, we must continue to improve in our excavation and locating practices.”

Call 811 before you plan to do any digging or excavation work on your property in Mississippi or

visit https://www.ms811.org/.