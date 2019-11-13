Arctic blast spreads shivers to the eastern US

Snow covers trees at Nay Aug Park after the first snowfall of the season, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Scranton, Pa. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An arctic blast that caused record-setting cold in the Midwest is now spreading shivers across the eastern U.S.

The wintry weather proved deadly in southwestern Michigan, where a man died Tuesday after getting trapped beneath machinery while clearing snow.

Temperatures dipped to single digits early Wednesday across parts of the Northeast on the heels of an early-season snowstorm. Forecasters projected even lower temperatures for late Wednesday and early Thursday in some locations.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Bloomer in Caribou, Maine, said the frigid airmass is creating mid-winter conditions.

Record low temperatures for the date were recorded Tuesday around New York City; Buffalo, New York; Burlington, Vermont; and parts of Ohio. More daily records were broken Wednesday morning in Burlington, parts of Pennsylvania, and as far south as Alabama and Mississippi.