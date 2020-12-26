Argument over food leads to shootout outside Vicksburg Waffle House

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple shots were fired outside a Vicksburg Waffle House early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at the restaurant’s location on Warrenton Road around 2:00 a.m.

According to the Vicksburg Post, officers responded to a call about two women causing a disturbance over the temperature of their food. The women were told to leave the restaurant and were escorted out by a security guard.

Once outside, the women allegedly attempted to assault the security guard and spray him with pepper spray. Investigators said an unknown man fired three shots in the direction of the security guard. He was not injured, and he returned fire.

No one was injured during the incident, and no arrests have been made at this time. Police said a 2012 Toyota Camry, which was parked in front of the restaurant, was struck three times during the incident.

Officials said the restaurant has shut down temporarily. The Waffle House was allowed to reopen, but restaurant officials are expected to meet with city leaders on Monday to discuss security improvements.

LATEST STORIES: