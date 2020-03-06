Arkansas family self quarantines amid coronavirus threat

The mother had traveled to one of the affected countries

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers family has self quarantined due to traveling to a country with coronavirus.

The mother of a child at St. Vincent de Paul School in Rogers had recently traveled to a country affected by the coronavirus.

According to a letter sent by the school on March 3 to parents, after receiving the Arkansas Department of Health’s guidance communication, the school notified the ADH that a parent with children in the school recently returned from one of the affected countries.

On Tuesday, March 3, the Arkansas Department of Health notified the parent that they, their spouse, and their children should follow guidance that calls for them “to stay at home and monitor for symptoms until 14 days have passed from their departure from that [affected] country while limiting interaction with others” as a precautionary measure.

The parent who returned last week from an affected country attended a St. Vincent de Paul school fundraiser last Saturday evening, February 29.

This was prior to the school receiving the ADH guidance communication on Monday, March 2.

The school said this in the letter sent to parents:

We share your concern for the well-being of your children, especially while they are students in our school. We will continue to follow the guidance from the ADH. We will also continue to clean and sanitize our school on a daily basis and encourage students to practice healthy hygiene habits.

