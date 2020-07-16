Arkansas to require face masks to combat coronavirus surge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has issued an order requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Republican governor issued the order Thursday after weeks of resisting such a requirement. His decision, which takes effect Monday, follows growing support from business and health leaders and comes a day after Bentonville-based Walmart said it would require customers to wear masks in all of its U.S. stores.

Hutchinson had resisted calls for a mask mandate but allowed cities to require them. COVID-19 cases have surged in Arkansas since the state aggressively began lifting restrictions in May to reopen its economy.

In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday.

