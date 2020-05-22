Breaking News
Arkansas woman arrested in attempted murder of marshal

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – An Arkansas woman is being held without bond for her alleged role in the attempted murder of a deputy U.S. Marshal in Mississippi.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Mississippi’s Northern District said in a news release Thursday that 23-year-old Xaveriana Cook appeared in U.S. Magistrate Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on multiple charges from a shoot-out in Oxford on May 15.

Her boyfriend, Hunter Carlstrom, was wanted on a murder warrant out of Arkansas. He shot the deputy during a traffic stop and law enforcement returned fire, killing him.  

After about three hours of testimony, a judge found that Cook presented a flight risk and ordered her held.

