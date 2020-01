PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A grand jury indicted a teen girl who is accused of killing her mother in Pike County on January 4, 2019.

Investigators said Amariyona Hall and her younger sister stabbed and shot their mother, Erica Hall. Both girls have since been released into the custody of their father.

Amariyona Hall was indicted in October 2019 for the offenses of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

There’s no word on a trial date.