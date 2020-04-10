Brookhaven shooting suspect arrested by Copiah County deputies

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven Police announced Praiveon Travareous Sanders was taken into custody on Friday by the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested without incident.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brookhaven Police Department is searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the 900 block of East Cherokee Street. At least one person was injured in the shooting.

Police said they’re searching for the suspect, Praiveon Travareous Sanders. If you know where Sanders is located, call Brookhaven Police at 601-833-2424.