Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is working to find an armed and dangerous man.

Deputies said Martezzrien Welch, 23, is wanted in the commission of a crime involving a minor child on June 12 in the Crystal Springs area. He is believed to be living in the Hazlehurst area with relatives.

If you know where Welch is located, call the sheriff’s office at 601-892-2023.

