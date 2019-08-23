Armed robbery/Shooting suspect turns himself in

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the three suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery and shooting last week has turned himself in.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department says Jamison Winston turned himself in Thursday.

Winston surrendered to authorities just after 7:00 p.m. with his attorney present.

On August 16, Winston and two others are accused of robbing and shooting a man multiple times in the leg in his apartment on Manhattan Road. He is expected to be OK.

Authorities have identified another suspect, Jeremy Winston, who remains at large. A third suspect was also present but has not been identified at this time.