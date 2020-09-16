Severe Weather Tools

Armed robbery suspect in custody after escape from Hinds County Courthouse

News
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies captured an armed robbery suspect who escaped from the Hinds County Courthouse.

Investigators said Deangelo Dent escaped from the courthouse by jumping out of a window. He was captured just after 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

