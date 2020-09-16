Armed robbery suspect in custody after escape from Hinds County Courthouse

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies captured an armed robbery suspect who escaped from the Hinds County Courthouse.
Investigators said Deangelo Dent escaped from the courthouse by jumping out of a window. He was captured just after 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Ohio woman looking for ‘angel’ who prayed with her after she collapsed
- Jackson police search for Terry Road burglary suspect
- Cajun Navy 2016 team recounts emotional rescue of child who is non-verbal in Hurricane Sally aftermath
- Damage reported in Jackson County from Hurricane Sally
- Two suspects extradited in connection to Jackson murder investigation