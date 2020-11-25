Armed robbery suspect wanted in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) is asking for information about an armed robbery incident on Martin Luther Drive around 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Police said a man went inside the business with a weapon and demanded money.

According to HPD, the individual left the scene in a white pickup truck.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

