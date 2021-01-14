Armed suspect gets away with cash after robbing store in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) is looking for an armed robbery suspect. According to VPD, at 6:23 pm on Thursday, officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the BG Junior convenience store, 4110 Clay Street.

Police said witnesses stated the suspect entered the store and displayed a handgun as he demanded money from the cash register. He took $60.00 and he left running behind the store in the direction of the Beechwood Park Apartments.

The only description the witnesses could provide was a black male wearing a ball cap, a blue surgical mask, and Crocs.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.

LATEST STORIES: