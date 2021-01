JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify an individual who is wanted for an armed business robbery. Police said the incident happened at the Boost Mobile on North State Street.

In the video the suspect can be seen getting away with unknown amount of cash.

If anyone recognizes the man seen in the picture and video, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Video Courtesy: Jackson Police Department