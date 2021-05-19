Army Corps of Engineers, McComb sign water system rehabilitation agreement

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District entered into Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) with the City of McComb, Mississippi, on Tuesday, May 19, as part of the Mississippi Environmental Infrastructure Program (Section 592).

The City of McComb’s sanitary sewer and utility improvements will be rehabilitated for $1 million. The project will include the design and construction of a project to remove and replace collapsing, deteriorating sanitary sewer manholes, sewer mains, sewer services, adjacent water mains, and stormwater drainage all affected by the deterioration of the sewer system. These cost-share agreements will be 75% federally funded and 25% non-federally funded.

“The Vicksburg District looks forward to partnering with the City of McComb to sustain and protect its infrastructure,” said Col. Robert Hilliard, Vicksburg District commander. “We are eager to provide our assistance for this vital effort.”