Army Corps of Engineers to close Steele Bayou Control Structure

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District plans to close the gates of the Steele Bayou Control Structure within the week. It’s located approximately 10 miles north of Vicksburg.

Heavy rainfall during the past two weeks has elevated the Mississippi River and its tributaries. This heavy rainfall has also elevated the lower Mississippi River to above average levels for this time of year.

The Steele Bayou Control Structure, combined with the Mississippi River and Yazoo Backwater levees, prevents the Yazoo and Mississippi rivers from backing up and further flooding the Delta.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River at Vicksburg will crest at 41 feet on January 10 and will be above flood stage by late January. Forecasts also indicate that water elevations in the Yazoo Backwater area will peak at approximately 88 feet within the next two weeks.

District personnel and their local partners will continue to monitor the conditions of flood control works, including levees, flood walls and pumping stations, across the entirety of the district’s jurisdiction.

Neighbors are encouraged to contact local authorities and management officials for updates about conditions in their area and should avoid activities on or near flood control works.