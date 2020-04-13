1  of  2
Army Corps starts closing bays at Bonnet Carré Spillway

NEW ORLEANS (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District began the closing process at the Bonnet Carré Spillway on Monday, April 13. The Army Corps said there have been reduced flows in the Mississippi River at Red River Landing.

They will continue to assess conditions of the Mississippi River and perform closure operations as the river flow rates continue to fall.

The Spillway’s 15 operation began April 3. At the Mississippi River’s peak flow 90 bays were open on the structure with a discharge of 80,000 cubic feet per second being diverted through the spillway.

Although water levels are receding, allowing the Army Corps to begin structure’s closure, the Mississippi River in the New Orleans District’s area of responsibility remains elevated. Army Corps personnel will continue flood fight inspections alongside local levee districts and all levee and excavation restrictions remain in effect.

