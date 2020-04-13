Army Corps starts closing bays at Bonnet Carré Spillway

NEW ORLEANS (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District began the closing process at the Bonnet Carré Spillway on Monday, April 13. The Army Corps said there have been reduced flows in the Mississippi River at Red River Landing.

They will continue to assess conditions of the Mississippi River and perform closure operations as the river flow rates continue to fall.

The Spillway’s 15 operation began April 3. At the Mississippi River’s peak flow 90 bays were open on the structure with a discharge of 80,000 cubic feet per second being diverted through the spillway.