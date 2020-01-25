Army veteran fitted for new prosthetic legs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The army veteran who says he got caught up in the health care system is now one step closer to walking again.



Jerry Holliman met with doctors at the VA hospital in Jackson Friday afternoon to get fitted for new prosthetic legs after the ones he had were repossessed.



He’s ready to move forward after he says a Hanger, Inc. took his original legs then gave them back. The company says patients sign for delivery, but Jerry says he didn’t sign any paperwork and refused to pay the Medicare copay because he’s a 100 percent disabled veteran.



The VA didn’t get involved because they said it was private purchase. Now he’s turning his focus to moving from the vetaran’s home in Collins to his own home in Hattiesburg.

Jerry sat down face-to-face with a doctor at the VA hospital Friday for a thorough exam.

This is the beginning stages for Jerry, measuring and casting took place for his new legs. They’ll be made here at the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Hospital at no cost for Jerry.



He’ll also have to undergo training to learn how to walk which he’ll complete at the home in Collins.

Jerry Holliman is on a mission to help other veterans that’s why he wanted to share his story.



He served in Iraq and Vietnam. Dr. David Walker, the medical center director of the VA hospital held a pinning ceremony to recognize him for his service in Vietnam.