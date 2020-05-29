Breaking News
Arrest made in death of 11-year-old Jackson boy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced an arrest in connection to the death of 11-year-old Jordan McCoy.

Jackson police, along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, arrested Kemarshon Cassity. In April, Cassity was arrested in connection to a targeted shooting that happened outside the Westin Hotel.

Officer Sam Brown said Cassity is a different suspect from last week’s announcement. That suspect, who has not been identified, is still in jail in connection to another case. Investigators are waiting on ballistics from the gun to see if it’s connected to McCoy’s case.

McCoy died after bullets went through the walls of his apartment on Forest Avenue. The shooting happened in April.

