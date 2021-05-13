Arrest made in Leake County after video shows mule being dragged

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after video showed a mule being dragged. According to the sheriff’s office, one suspect was arrested.

A witness said she was thankful that deputies took action quickly.

“The mule was down on the ground. They were trying to get him up and started kicking him. They connected the tractor to the mule and started pulling him. He was alive. I think he was tangled up by a pole and chain. They were trying to flip him over, and when they flipped him over, they got him up on his feet, and they connected him to the tractor and started dragging him up and down the road,” the witness stated.

Authorities said both animals shown in the video were seized and taken to a veterinarian.