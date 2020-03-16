Arrests made after 11-month turkey poaching investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wildlife officials say at least four people have been arrested following an 11-month investigation that determined nearly 100 turkeys had been poached.

A news release from the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks says the group is believed to have trespassed on 15 properties in Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson and Lincoln counties.

About 280 wildlife violations have been issued to 14 individuals.

One man has been charged with 142 violations. The investigation determined the illegal hunt was not constrained to Mississippi.

The agency says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the illegal out-of-state hunts.