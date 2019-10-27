Arrests made in Forrest Co. for human trafficking

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- An undercover human-trafficking operation conducted by the PineBelt Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce led to several arrests Thursday night at a hotel in Wiggins.

One suspect was arrested for felony Enticement of a Child for Sex.

Two suspects were arrested for felony Promoting Prostitution.

Five suspects were arrested on misdemeanor prostitution charges.

Law enforcement agencies that participated in the operation were Homeland Security, Mississippi Department of Corrections, The Wiggins Police Department, The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, The 12th District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Purvis Police Department, Waveland Police Department, The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, The Meridian School Campus Police and Forrest County Drug Court.