Arsonist leaves Jackson family without home New Year’s Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A family of four is without a home after investigators say someone set their home on fire.

Kay Atkinson, mother of the homeowner, says she received a call from her frantic daughter early Wednesday morning, saying her home was on fire.

“When I made it out there, maybe about five minutes after six… they were still putting the fire out. The house was still burning… a lot of hot spots in it.”

After the hot spots were put out, all that was left was a burned home, three cars and charred items.

Atkinson credits her grandson for saving the family from a deadly ending.

“He woke up everybody else in the house to tell them to get up and that the car was burning. When they got to the front of the house, the front room had caught fire… and they were able to get out the back window and jump the gate.”

Since the fire, the family has set up a GoFundMe page.

They’re also accepting donations for the three children who lost all their clothes and shoes:

11-year-old boy: Pants, 32, Shirt Medium/Large, Shoes, 9.5

7-year-old girl: Pants, 8, Shirt, 6-7, Shoes 13

4-year-old son: 4T, Shoes, 8T

The family also needs assistance with dog food for their small puppy.