Art, Wine & Wheels set for April 30 – May 2 in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Tourism Commission, along with Ridgeland leaders and the MIND Center UMMC, announced the Art, Wine and Wheels event will take place April 30 through May 2 at the Renaissance at Colony park.

The newly re-branded weekend includes the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival, Sante South Wine Festival and the Natchez Trace Century Ride.

“Over the last twelve years, this all-encompassing weekend in Ridgeland has grown to include fine arts and wine festivals with live music and great food, a 5K race and a bicycle ride that brings in hundreds of folks from all over the U.S.,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “This is a wonderful event for the city of Ridgeland and offers such a variety of activities for people of all ages.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have made changes to include having all events outdoors and socially distanced, distributing free masks, having hand sanitizer stations and offering new outdoor activities.

“We are so excited to not only unveil a new look for the weekend, but to also be one of the first returning festivals in the state this year,” said Ridgeland Tourism Commission Executive Director Chris Chapman. “We look forward to safely welcoming both visitors and locals to enjoy the best Ridgeland has to offer – all in one weekend.”

The Sante South Wine Festival is postponed until 2022, but the Sante South Sampling Palate kiosks will have a presence during the Ridgeland Fine Arts Fest. The Run Now Wine Later 5K will also proceed albeit with a new name and a capped registration.