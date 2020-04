JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is working to find a missing man.

Arthur Travis Sr. has been missing March 16, 2020. He was last seen at 947 Robinson Road in Jackson.

According to JPD, Travis was wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants and red Nike shoes. He is described as a black male standing six-feet and weighing 175 pounds.

If you know where Travis is, contact Detective Sharon Jordan of JPD at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.