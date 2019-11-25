As cleanup continues, new uses eyed for contaminated site

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – After removing thousands of tons of contaminated soil, trustees of a federal superfund site are asking Mississippi residents how they want to redevelop the area.

Proposals for the former Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp. creosote plant in Columbus include open public spaces, residential and industrial uses and a town center concept.

Designer Bob Barber tells The Commercial Dispatch that any final plan is most likely to be a combination of those concepts.

The Greenfield Multistate Trust is using $68 million from a federal court settlement to clean up the property and prepare it for redevelopment. Earlier, 50,000 tons (45,000 metric tons) of soil were hauled away to a local landfill. Kerr-McGee and successor Tronox Corp. treated railroad cross ties with creosote on the 90-acre (36-hectare) site from 1928 to 2003.