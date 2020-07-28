As demand for bicycles goes up, supply goes down

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cycling burns hundreds of calories, it’s better for your knees than running and it’s a great way to get some fresh air all while keeping a distance from others. Hence the bike spike.

Jeremy Polk, owner of Bicycle Revolution in Madison said that more and more people are getting back into old hobbies and picking up new ones.

“It turns you into a kid again,” Polk said.

He said they’re running low, but that it’s not such a bad thing.

“The bicycle industry is certainly thriving right now,” Polk said. “We have been completely just wiped out of bikes we literally only have four or five new bicycles to sell typically at this point of time we have 75.”

It’s even gotten to the point where 2021 production is starting early.

“First, second week of August we should start seeing some new bikes,” Polk said. “By September we should have a full line of bicycles back ratings.”

Polk added if you’re not looking for a new bike, but you have an old bike that needs the cob webs dusted off, his staff will happily look at it for you.

“We’re not bike snobs,” Polk said. “We don’t’ care if it came from Walmart or not, we’ll make it safe for you. We’ll make it ride-able, and we don’t charge an arm and a leg.”

