Asian shares, U.S. futures sink as virus crisis deepens

BANGKOK (AP) – U.S. futures have declined and Australia’s share benchmark plunged 8.5% as work on more stimulus for the U.S. economy hit snags in the U.S. Senate.

Shares also dropped in Hong Kong and South Korea early Monday. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index held steady, gaining 0.5% after the International Olympic Committee said it plans to discuss potentially changing the timing of the Tokyo Games, due to begin in July.

In the U.S., top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House continued after the Senate voted against advancing the $2 trillion economic rescue package.

Markets opened to a new business landscape amid expanding lockdowns and closures to help stop the spread of the corona virus that has infected more than 300,000 people worldwide.