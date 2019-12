JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A woman who was assaulted last week by her boyfriend has succumbed to her injuries.

Darcie Rich, 28, was found unresponsive by authorities at a residence on Franklin D. Roosevelt Dr. in Jackson just before 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.

She was transported to the local hospital in critical condition.

Billy Ray Gibson, 33, was detained for questioning and was later charged with domestic aggravated assault.

Gibson’s charge has now been upgraded to murder.