Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods to host movie event for Father’s Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods will host an event on Friday, June 18, in celebration of Father’s Day.

There will be a drive-thru movie theater at the Peggy Hobson Calhoun Community Center, located at 4243 Will-O-Wood Boulevard. Admission will be $10.00, which includes a ticket, food and drink.

Organizers said the event will support the athletic programs at Wingfield High School and Forest Hill High School, and it will provide a way to support fathers through family-oriented events.

“We’re also going to have some giveaways for five lucky dads. We’re asking everyone to come out and support something positive going on in our area,” said organizer Brittney Bowman.

The association also plans to hold a back-to-school water bash on August 14, 2021.