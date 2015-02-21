Astronauts Step Out Onto Spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Two space station astronauts have stepped out on a spacewalk to perform some tricky cable work.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Terry Virts floated out of their orbiting home – the International Space Station – on Saturday. It’s the first of three spacewalks planned over the next week to rewire the outpost for new crew capsules.

The first docking port for the Boeing and SpaceX ferry ships will arrive in June. Those commercial capsules are to start transporting U.S. astronauts in 2017.

Wilmore and Virts have 764 feet of cable to run over the coming week. NASA considers this the most complicated cable-routing job in the 16-year history of the space station.

The second spacewalk will be Wednesday and the third next weekend. Spacesuit concerns stalled everything by a day.