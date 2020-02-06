3 killed in plane crash from Jackson to Louisiana

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE) — At least three people have died following a plane crash in Jackson Parish.

Courtesy: KTVE

Courtesy: KTVE

Courtesy: KTVE

Courtesy: KTVE

According to the News-Star, the small plane crashed just north of Chatham on Louisiana Highway 34 and there has been at least one fatality. The plane was flying from Jackson to Shreveport when the Monroe Regional Airport tower lost contact at 2:10 p.m.

According to the Jackson Airports Twitter account, the plane that crashed near Chatham this afternoon took off from Hawkins Field Airport in Jackson, Mississippi at 1:07 p.m.

JMAA has received confirmation that an aircraft that departed Hawkins Field Airport at 1:07 pm has crashed in Jackson Parish, LA.



At this time the incident is under investigation. More details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/SjM0a3wxK6 — JMAA (@JacksonAirports) February 6, 2020

To read the full article from The News-Star, click here.