At least 5 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana

This image made from video provided by Thomas Marcum shows a tornado seen from State Highway 48 in Durant, Okla., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Thomas Marcum via AP)

MADILL, Okla. (AP) – At least five people were killed Wednesday after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

One person was killed in Marshall County in southern Oklahoma where the storm hit Madill, near the Red River, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing widespread damage to the town.

At least three people were killed when apparent tornado in southeast Texas touched down about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Onalaska, about 75 miles north of Houston.

And a woman was killed on a bridge in Woodworth, Louisiana, 15 miles south of Alexandria, due to the severe weather.

A National Weather Service team will be dispatched to survey damage and to confirm whether the storms were tornadoes.