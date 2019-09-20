Bus crashes near Bryce Canyon NP killing 4, injuring more than a dozen others

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several agencies are responding to a bus crash on Highway 12 in Garfield County where authorities are reporting there are at least four people dead and multiple others with critical injuries.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, SR 12 is currently closed as they investigate the crash but said they have confirmed 12-15 people are very critically injured.

Garfield Memorial Hospital confirmed they have 3 critical patients, 11 victims in serious condition and 3 in fair condition. It is currently unknown where all of the patients were transported to.

Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened around 11:36 a.m. When the driver of the bus was headed east and ran off the road. The bus rolled into the guardrail.

There were 30 people on the bus, including the driver.

Three helicopters were dispatched. Multiple agencies were involved. Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, according to deputies.

The bus was carrying Chinese speaking tourists, according to UHP.

At least four fatalities are confirmed in the #SR12BusCrash. Multiple critical injuries. UHP PIO is enroute from Salt Lake and will be on scene as soon as possible. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 20, 2019

This photo released by the Utah Highway Patrol shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)

This photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office shows a tour bus that was carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Sheriff Danny Perkins/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

In this photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Sheriff Danny Perkins/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

We are saddened to hear about the accident in Utah involving a bus carrying Chinese tourists. We are thankful to authorities in Utah for their assistance. The Embassy has initiated its emergency protocols, sent personnel to the area, and will assist the victims as needed. https://t.co/ad4oXrrHPd — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) September 20, 2019

The National Transportation Safety Board announced a 10-member team would be responding to the crash site on Saturday to begin a safety investigation.

This is developing story, we will continue to provide updates as details are released.

