Athletic directors, coaches to advocate for new Mississippi state flag

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Athletic directors and coaches from Mississippi’s eight public universities plan to advocate for a new state flag at the State Capitol on Thursday.

A news conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. on the second floor at the rotunda.

All athletic directors and coaches expected to attend are listed below:

Alcorn State University

  • Landon Bussie, Men’s Basketball Coach
  • Jimmy Joseph, Track and Cross Country Coach
  • Nathaniel Kilbert, Women’s Basketball Coach
  • Kevin Larry, Soccer Coach
  • Fred McNair, Football Coach
  • Darnesha Moore, Tennis Coach
  • Josef Rankin, Softball Coach
  • Bretton Richardson, Baseball Coach
  • Melissa Robinson, Volleyball Coach

Delta State University

  • Todd Cooley, Head Football Coach
  • Mike Kinnison, Director of Athletics
  • Mike Neinaber, Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Jackson State University

  • Wayne Brent, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
  • Dr. Ted Flogaites, Head Soccer Coach
  • John Hendrick, Head Football Coach
  • Gabrielle Moore, Head Tennis Coach
  • Kevin Montgomery, Head Softball Coach
  • Tomekia Reed, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
  • Ashley Robinson, Vice President & Director of Athletics
  • Mark Thorne, Head Cross Country/Track & Field Coach
  • Rose Washington, Head Volleyball Coach

Mississippi State University

  • John Cohen, Director of Athletics
  • Ben Howland, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
  • Mike Leach, Head Football Coach
  • Chris Lemonis, Head Baseball Coach
  • Nikki McCray-Penson, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
  • Samantha Ricketts, Head Softball Coach
  • Chris Woods, Head Track & Field Coach

Mississippi University for Women

  • Dedrick Burnett, Track and Field Coach
  • Brian Merkel, Men’s Basketball Coach
  • Daniel Talley, Tennis Coach
  • Morgan Turnipseed, Cross Country Coach

Mississippi Valley State University

  • Alonzo Banks, Head Track & Field/Cross Country Coach
  • Vincent Dancy, Head Football Coach
  • Franklyn Davies, Head Soccer Coach
  • Dianthia Ford-Kee, Director of Athletics
  • Lindsey Hunter, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
  • Riley Murry, Head Tennis Coach
  • Lee Smith, Associate Athletic Director/Head Softball Coach
  • Aaron Stevens, Head Baseball Coach
  • Ashley Walker-Johnson, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
  • Janay Yancey, Head Volleyball Coach

University of Mississippi

  • Mike Bianco, Head Baseball Coach
  • Keith Carter, Athletics Director
  • Kermit Davis, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
  • Lane Kiffin, Head Football Coach
  • Yolette McPhee-McCuin, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
  • Connie Price-Smith, Head Track & Field/Cross Country Coach

University of Southern Mississippi

  • Scott Berry, Head Baseball Coach
  • Jay Ladner, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
  • Joye Lee-McNellis, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
  • Jeff Mitchell, Deputy Director of Athletics

