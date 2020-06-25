Athletic directors, coaches to advocate for new Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Athletic directors and coaches from Mississippi’s eight public universities plan to advocate for a new state flag at the State Capitol on Thursday.

A news conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. on the second floor at the rotunda.

All athletic directors and coaches expected to attend are listed below:

Alcorn State University

Landon Bussie, Men’s Basketball Coach

Jimmy Joseph, Track and Cross Country Coach

Nathaniel Kilbert, Women’s Basketball Coach

Kevin Larry, Soccer Coach

Fred McNair, Football Coach

Darnesha Moore, Tennis Coach

Josef Rankin, Softball Coach

Bretton Richardson, Baseball Coach

Melissa Robinson, Volleyball Coach

Delta State University

Todd Cooley, Head Football Coach

Mike Kinnison, Director of Athletics

Mike Neinaber, Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Jackson State University

Wayne Brent, Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Dr. Ted Flogaites, Head Soccer Coach

John Hendrick, Head Football Coach

Gabrielle Moore, Head Tennis Coach

Kevin Montgomery, Head Softball Coach

Tomekia Reed, Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Ashley Robinson, Vice President & Director of Athletics

Mark Thorne, Head Cross Country/Track & Field Coach

Rose Washington, Head Volleyball Coach

Mississippi State University

John Cohen, Director of Athletics

Ben Howland, Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Mike Leach, Head Football Coach

Chris Lemonis, Head Baseball Coach

Nikki McCray-Penson, Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Samantha Ricketts, Head Softball Coach

Chris Woods, Head Track & Field Coach

Mississippi University for Women

Dedrick Burnett, Track and Field Coach

Brian Merkel, Men’s Basketball Coach

Daniel Talley, Tennis Coach

Morgan Turnipseed, Cross Country Coach

Mississippi Valley State University

Alonzo Banks, Head Track & Field/Cross Country Coach

Vincent Dancy, Head Football Coach

Franklyn Davies, Head Soccer Coach

Dianthia Ford-Kee, Director of Athletics

Lindsey Hunter, Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Riley Murry, Head Tennis Coach

Lee Smith, Associate Athletic Director/Head Softball Coach

Aaron Stevens, Head Baseball Coach

Ashley Walker-Johnson, Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Janay Yancey, Head Volleyball Coach

University of Mississippi

Mike Bianco, Head Baseball Coach

Keith Carter, Athletics Director

Kermit Davis, Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Lane Kiffin, Head Football Coach

Yolette McPhee-McCuin, Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Connie Price-Smith, Head Track & Field/Cross Country Coach

University of Southern Mississippi

Scott Berry, Head Baseball Coach

Jay Ladner, Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Joye Lee-McNellis, Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Jeff Mitchell, Deputy Director of Athletics

