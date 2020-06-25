Athletic directors, coaches to advocate for new Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Athletic directors and coaches from Mississippi’s eight public universities plan to advocate for a new state flag at the State Capitol on Thursday.
A news conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. on the second floor at the rotunda.
All athletic directors and coaches expected to attend are listed below:
Alcorn State University
- Landon Bussie, Men’s Basketball Coach
- Jimmy Joseph, Track and Cross Country Coach
- Nathaniel Kilbert, Women’s Basketball Coach
- Kevin Larry, Soccer Coach
- Fred McNair, Football Coach
- Darnesha Moore, Tennis Coach
- Josef Rankin, Softball Coach
- Bretton Richardson, Baseball Coach
- Melissa Robinson, Volleyball Coach
Delta State University
- Todd Cooley, Head Football Coach
- Mike Kinnison, Director of Athletics
- Mike Neinaber, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Jackson State University
- Wayne Brent, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
- Dr. Ted Flogaites, Head Soccer Coach
- John Hendrick, Head Football Coach
- Gabrielle Moore, Head Tennis Coach
- Kevin Montgomery, Head Softball Coach
- Tomekia Reed, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
- Ashley Robinson, Vice President & Director of Athletics
- Mark Thorne, Head Cross Country/Track & Field Coach
- Rose Washington, Head Volleyball Coach
Mississippi State University
- John Cohen, Director of Athletics
- Ben Howland, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
- Mike Leach, Head Football Coach
- Chris Lemonis, Head Baseball Coach
- Nikki McCray-Penson, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
- Samantha Ricketts, Head Softball Coach
- Chris Woods, Head Track & Field Coach
Mississippi University for Women
- Dedrick Burnett, Track and Field Coach
- Brian Merkel, Men’s Basketball Coach
- Daniel Talley, Tennis Coach
- Morgan Turnipseed, Cross Country Coach
Mississippi Valley State University
- Alonzo Banks, Head Track & Field/Cross Country Coach
- Vincent Dancy, Head Football Coach
- Franklyn Davies, Head Soccer Coach
- Dianthia Ford-Kee, Director of Athletics
- Lindsey Hunter, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
- Riley Murry, Head Tennis Coach
- Lee Smith, Associate Athletic Director/Head Softball Coach
- Aaron Stevens, Head Baseball Coach
- Ashley Walker-Johnson, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
- Janay Yancey, Head Volleyball Coach
University of Mississippi
- Mike Bianco, Head Baseball Coach
- Keith Carter, Athletics Director
- Kermit Davis, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
- Lane Kiffin, Head Football Coach
- Yolette McPhee-McCuin, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
- Connie Price-Smith, Head Track & Field/Cross Country Coach
University of Southern Mississippi
- Scott Berry, Head Baseball Coach
- Jay Ladner, Head Men’s Basketball Coach
- Joye Lee-McNellis, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
- Jeff Mitchell, Deputy Director of Athletics
LATEST STORIES:
- Fleet Feet to host annual Pub Run in Ridgeland
- Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater rescheduled
- Calgon Carbon increasing capacity at Port Bienville, investing $185 million
- Woman arrested for coughing on produce appears in court
- Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson man