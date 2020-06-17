Atlanta authorities are looking for suspects who lit a Wendy’s on fire after Rayshard Brooks’ shooting

Atlanta authorities are looking for the suspects who lit a Wendy’s on fire after Rayshard Brooks’ shooting.

(CNN)-Atlanta fire officials are looking for two women suspected of starting a fire at the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot last week.

Brooks was killed in the Wendy’s parking lot by Atlanta police Friday night, after officers responded to a call of a man sleeping in a vehicle.

The following night, widespread protests led crowds to the fast food restaurant and the Wendy’s was set ablaze and quickly was engulfed in flames. Atlanta Fire Section Chief James Oliver said in a news conference that the fire was started in multiple locations at the store using multiple incendiary devices, including homemade blow torches, fireworks and combustible materials lit and thrown inside of the restaurant.

Oliver said additional photos may be released as officials identify more suspects.

Oliver announced the Georgia Arson Control Board is offering $10,000 — on top of the $10,000 already offered by Crime Stoppers — as a reward in the case.