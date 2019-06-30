Atlanta Braves tryouts at TrustMark Park

July 2 is the start of the annual Atlanta Braves Tryout Camp.

Registration starts at 8:30 am and tryouts will begin at 9:00 am.

Pitchers and catchers will tryout from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, and all other position players will tryout from 10:00 am until completion.

There is no cost to tryout and it is under the direction of Area Scout Supervisor Smoke Laval.

To be able to tryout, you must between ages 16 and 24.

All players must provide their own cleats, gloves, and uniform.

According the media release, the Braves will provide any other necessary equipment.

American Legion Players must have written permission from their coach.

Contact the M-Braves Front Office for more information at 601-932-8788.