Atlanta Hawks announce internship in honor of Sekou Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, The Atlanta Hawks announced it will offer the inaugural Sekou Smith Hawks Summer League Experience. It’s named in honor of the former Atlanta Journal-Constitution Hawks beat writer and NBA Digital personality, Sekou Smith, who passed away on January 26, 2021 at the age of 48.



The Sekou Smith Hawks Summer League Experience combines Smith’s passions, friendships and expertise to create an internship that focuses on providing real-world, highly-visible experience to a deserving journalism, broadcasting or multi-media student from a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) university or college.

Smith was a Jackson State alum and was a beat reporter for the Clarion Ledger.

To apply for the Sekou Smith Hawks Summer League Experience click here.