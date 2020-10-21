Atlas Greek Down South coming to Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton announced on Wednesday that Atlas Greek Down South will have their first stand-alone restaurant in the city.

The new location will be located at 732 Clinton Parkway. The restaurant will consist of a full functioning bar, and its blend of Greek and southern dishes that feature Greek staples such as gyros, hummus plates, and salads.

“I am very pleased that Atlas chose Clinton as its first location. It speaks well of the city’s economy. I look forward to seeing them succeed and prosper,” said Mayor Phil Fisher.

“I am really excited about bringing our American Greek Down South restaurant to Clinton right off the Parkway. We feel like Clinton is an amazing opportunity to be part of the community. We want you to support us as we support you,” said owner Chad Segrest.

LATEST STORIES: