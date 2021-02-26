Atmos Energy addresses customer bills following winter storms

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy announced on Friday that bills in the near-term will not include any of the unusually high gas prices from the winter storms. February and March bills may still be higher than recent months based on the amount of gas used during the cold weather.

Federal assistance funds are also available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance

Program (LIHEAP), in addition to Atmos Energy’s Sharing the Warmth funds.

Customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses are encouraged to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888.286.6700 or visit here.