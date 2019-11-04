Atmos Energy advises homeowners to check carbon monoxide detectors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Now that daylight saving time has ended, Atmos Energy says your carbon monoxide detector is the first thing to check inside your home.

According to Atmos’ Public Affairs Vice President Bobby Morgan, this is the time for families who have natural gas piping and gas appliances to perform a routine safety check.

“Daylight savings time is not just an opportunity to change back the clock but it’s also important to change out the batteries such as your carbon monoxide detectors. According to CDC 50,000 people a year end up in the emergency room because of carbon monoxide poisoning and we don’t want Mississippi is to be one of them,” said Morgan.

A standard carbon monoxide alarm may have a 10-year battery life, however, it is important to test them annually to make sure it is working properly.

It is also recommended that when inspections begin, contact a qualified professional who can assist with fire alarms, fire extinguishers and even prepare a new emergency kit.