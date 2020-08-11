Atmos Energy celebrates 811 Day by reminding neighbors to call 811 before digging

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Today, August 11, is National Safe Digging Day. Atmos Energy hopes that this will date will serve as a reminder for neighbors to call 811 before starting any digging project.

According to Atmos Energy, Call 811 is a free service that has proven to be the foremost preventive measure in excavation safety and damage prevention. Everyone who dials 8-1-1 a few days before digging is connected to a local notification center that will take the caller’s information and communicate it to local utility companies.

Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags, or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.

“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free Call 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of underground utility line damage,” said Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy Vice President of public affairs. “Especially now when there is increased reliance on essential utilities to keep us connected and safe at home, calling 811 is really the only way to know that you can dig safely.”

Click here for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.

