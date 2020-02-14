Atmos Energy customers urged to follow severe weather safety tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy is encouraging neighbors who experience severe weather to take steps that help ensure personal safety.

Natural gas customers are reminded never to turn off natural gas during severe weather, even if evacuations are issued. If you suspect a natural gas leak or think you smell natural gas inside the home or neighborhood, leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy Emergency Number at 1-866-322-8667.

Whether it’s a tornado, flooding, or other severe weather event, please observe these tips to stay safe: