Atmos Energy encourages neighbors to prepare for Gulf storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy is advising people to take precautions ahead of a Gulf storm, which is expected to affect the Mississippi Coast this weekend.

If you believe there’s a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately. From a safe distance, call 911 and Atmos Energy’s 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 866-322-8667. If any customers experience an interruption in service, Atmos Energy essential workers will restore service once local conditions are deemed safe.

The company suggests the following tips in order to stay safe: