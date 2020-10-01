Atmos energy gives $2M to help feed school kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy is giving $2 million during September’s Hunger Action Month to join forces with hundreds of local school districts, food banks, and other essential organizations to provide the breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and healthy meals for all children. The company is able to provide funding through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program.

“Hunger affects children in every community we serve. Our kids are starting school on an empty stomach, which impacts their ability to focus and learn,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “Atmos Energy is making this contribution to support local food programs in the 1,400 communities we serve, so hungry children get the food they need before, during, and after the school day and on weekends and holidays as well.”

An estimated 18 million children face hunger nationwide, and food insecurity has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said, Atmos Energy team members join the nation during Hunger Action Month in taking a stand against food insecurity, also recognizing the tireless efforts of essential staff and volunteers who tackle hunger on the front lines every day.

“Our Mississippi team is focused on nourishing our children and their families in need,” said David Gates Atmos Energy Mississippi Division president. “No child should go to bed hungry, and we are grateful to our local nonprofit and school district partners for helping us ensure that children have regular access to healthy snacks, fresh produce and hearty balanced meals.”

The following Mississippi organizations received contributions from Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program:

Salvation Army $24,000 Extra Table $20,000 Jackson Public School District $15,000 Operation Shoestring $15,000 Friends of Children’s Hospital $15,000 Kosciusko Schools $15,000 Junior Auxiliary Columbus $10,000 Amory Kiwanis Club $7,000 Cleveland School District $7,000 Pinelake Church $7,000 Together Ministry Center $7,000 United Way of the Capital Area $5,000 Junior Auxiliary Tupelo $5,000 Boys and Girls Club MVSU $5,000 Peyton’s House $5,000 Holmes County Consolidated School Child Nutrition Department $5,000 Our Daily Bread $1,000

LATEST STORIES: