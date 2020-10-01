Atmos energy gives $2M to help feed school kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy is giving $2 million during September’s Hunger Action Month to join forces with hundreds of local school districts, food banks, and other essential organizations to provide the breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and healthy meals for all children. The company is able to provide funding through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program.
“Hunger affects children in every community we serve. Our kids are starting school on an empty stomach, which impacts their ability to focus and learn,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “Atmos Energy is making this contribution to support local food programs in the 1,400 communities we serve, so hungry children get the food they need before, during, and after the school day and on weekends and holidays as well.”
An estimated 18 million children face hunger nationwide, and food insecurity has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said, Atmos Energy team members join the nation during Hunger Action Month in taking a stand against food insecurity, also recognizing the tireless efforts of essential staff and volunteers who tackle hunger on the front lines every day.
“Our Mississippi team is focused on nourishing our children and their families in need,” said David Gates Atmos Energy Mississippi Division president. “No child should go to bed hungry, and we are grateful to our local nonprofit and school district partners for helping us ensure that children have regular access to healthy snacks, fresh produce and hearty balanced meals.”
The following Mississippi organizations received contributions from Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program:
|Salvation Army
|$24,000
|Extra Table
|$20,000
|Jackson Public School District
|$15,000
|Operation Shoestring
|$15,000
|Friends of Children’s Hospital
|$15,000
|Kosciusko Schools
|$15,000
|Junior Auxiliary Columbus
|$10,000
|Amory Kiwanis Club
|$7,000
|Cleveland School District
|$7,000
|Pinelake Church
|$7,000
|Together Ministry Center
|$7,000
|United Way of the Capital Area
|$5,000
|Junior Auxiliary Tupelo
|$5,000
|Boys and Girls Club MVSU
|$5,000
|Peyton’s House
|$5,000
|Holmes County Consolidated School Child Nutrition Department
|$5,000
|Our Daily Bread
|$1,000
LATEST STORIES:
- Vermont extends contract to house inmates in Mississippi
- Coronavirus stimulus update: Pelosi, Mnuchin still far from agreement as discussions continue
- House Democrats consider vote on coronavirus relief deal
- Senate Republicans and Democrats want US medical supply chain to stop relying on China
- Ridgeland leaders encourage neighbors to follow CDC guidelines for Halloween