Atmos Energy honored for providing jobs for Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission awarded Atmos Energy the “Mississippi Champion” award. The company was honored for their efforts in bringing work to Mississippi neighbors and contractors as they expand services across the state.

Dane Maxwell, Commissioner for the Southern District of Mississippi, said, “This is an exciting day as we recognize Atmos as our Mississippi champion for their partnership and support in the Mississippi contractors. This is a win-win effort. The effort gives our local contractors more jobs and also cuts costs to ratepayers when building out infrastructure, and I appreciate Atmos and their dedication to hiring Mississippi businesses as they have expanded their services throughout the state.”

A utility is designated a “Mississippi Champion” only if they employ at least 75 percent of Mississippi residents and businesses.

