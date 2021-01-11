Atmos Energy prepares for winter weather ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy is prepared as winter weather is expected to hit the metro area on Monday.

The company said it is preparing its resources for any repairs, replacements or reinforcements needed. Atmos said it will keep watching the weather to make sure all its customers are taken care of.

“We’re continuing to monitor the weather. We know that our systems are strong and resilient during this cold weather. Something else I think also, important is that we further recognize the financial difficulties that many of our customers are going through during COVID. So, it’s really important that our customers know that there are multiple ways for them to pay their gas bill so that they can continue to rely on our services,” said VP of Public Affairs Bobby Morgan.

Atmos Energy is also encouraging any customers steering from financial hardship to contact them about payment options.

