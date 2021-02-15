Atmos Energy urges homeowners to reduce energy consumption

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Below freezing temperatures will continue for several days in Mississippi. Atmos Energy is encouraging customers to reduce energy usage during the winter weather.

Businesses and large utility consumers should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

as much as possible. Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees. Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower.

Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower. Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees , because it can account for as much as 25 percent of the energy consumed in your home.

, because it can account for as much as 25 percent of the energy consumed in your home. Reduce shower time and avoid baths. Showering accounts for about 40 percent of your home’s hot water use.

Showering accounts for about 40 percent of your home’s hot water use. Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use . By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on.

. By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on. Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy. Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney!

Leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney! If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

In addition to reduced energy usage, please remember these ways to stay safe at home:

Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.

Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.

Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside. If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866.322.8667.

Atmos Energy encourages customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888.286.6700 or visit the account center at https://www.atmosenergy.com/accountcenter/logon/login.html.