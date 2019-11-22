Atmos Energy warns about possible scams

Atmos Energy and Utilities United Against Scams are warning customers to be on the lookout for possible scams as part of Utility Scam Awareness Week.

In a press release, Atmos said scammers typically use three strategies to fool customers: fake employees, email scams and phone scams.

When it comes to fake worker scams, Atmos says: customers should ask to see an employee’s identification badge. It should have the worker’s name, a photograph and an Atmos Energy logo on it; be aware of someone asking for payment in person. Atmos says they will never collect payments in person; and if an employee seems suspicious, customers are asked to call Atmos’ customer service number (888.286.6700) to verify if they are an employee and to contact law enforcement if necessary.

When it comes to email scams, Atmos warns: be aware of emails asking for immediate payments, specifically if they ask the payment be made with prepaid debit cards; verify that the account number listed in the email is the correct number; if an email seems suspicious, do not click on any provided links as they could contain a virus; and be sure to verify the account balance through Atmos’ online account center.

For telephone scams, Atmos advises that customers be careful when the caller says they are an Atmos employee and demands immediate payment of bills. If customers have concerns over the legitimacy of a call, Atmos says to hang up and call their customer service number.

UUAS is comprised of 140 U.S. and Canadian electric, water and gas companies aiming to create awareness of fraudulent schemes and end toll-free numbers used by scammers.