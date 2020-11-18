Atmos Energy warns customers about common fraud technique on ‘Utility Scam Awareness Day’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy is joining forces with Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) on Utility Scam Awareness Day to educate customers and expose common tactics used by scammers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have increased calls, texts, emails, and in-person contact with utility customers, fraudulently asking for immediate payment to avoid termination of service.

“Atmos Energy is committed to providing exceptional customer service, and we strive to protect our customers from the harmful effects of a utility impostor scam,” said Jeff Martinez, Atmos Energy vice president of customer service. “Scams often begin with a call, text message, or email pretending to be from a trusted contact asking to send money or share personal information. We are thankful to join UUAS and utility companies across North America to reveal crooked scammer tactics so our customers can better shield their financial and personal data.”

Atmos Energy will never send a lone notification to customers within one hour of a service disconnection and will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or a third-party mobile payment application.

Customers who receive a suspicious email, phone call, text, or knock at the door should remember the following tips:

Slow down . Scammers typically try to rush customers and will ask for personal information and immediate payment.

. Scammers typically try to rush customers and will ask for personal information and immediate payment. Verify . Scammers often pose as utility company employees. Always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays name, photograph, and Atmos Energy logo. If you suspect an impostor, call the Atmos Energy customer service number at 888.286.6700 immediately to verify the employee’s identity and contact local authorities.

. Scammers often pose as utility company employees. Always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays name, photograph, and Atmos Energy logo. If you suspect an impostor, call the Atmos Energy customer service number at 888.286.6700 immediately to verify the employee’s identity and contact local authorities. Stop before you act. Think about the information the caller or potential scammer is asking of you. If it seems unsafe or incorrect, rethink the situation and ask questions.

For more information and tips to protect against impostor utility scams, visit Atmos Energy’s website here.

